Andrea Legarreta shows off her curves in a tiny swimsuit

Sporting an enviable figure at 49 years of age, the beautiful presenter of the morning show of Today from Televisa, Andrea Legarreta, He left his millions of followers on social networks shocked, wearing a flirty and tiny black swimsuit printed with multicolored geometric motifs.

Lying on a towel on the beach sand, Andrea Legarreta showed off her curves and slim silhouette with this beautiful two-piece outfit, stealing the glances of her more than 5 million fans on Instagram.

Waking up like this on Sunday … Another clear Sunday … Because it wasn’t today. Good Sunday loves !!!

Andrea spent the weekend on the beaches of Ixtapa, Zihuatanejo, in Guerrero, taking a relaxing time away from the hustle and bustle of Mexico City.

The host of Hoy drew the sighs of her husband, the former member of Timbiriche, who left a flirtatious comment on his feed, showing that he is more than in love with his beautiful wife, with whom he has been married for 21 years.

