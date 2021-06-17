Andrea Legarreta shows off a great body in a black and lace outfit

Andrea Legarreta She has become one of the most beloved conductors by the Mexican audience. The presenter of the morning show ‘Today‘surprised his millions of followers yesterday with his recent photo.

At 49, Legarreta looks better than ever and has shown it on his Instagram account. leaning against the wall and wearing a translucent black dress, she stole the gaze of her fans.

“Discipline is the bridge between goals and achievements …”

The photo has managed to reach just over 300 thousand likes in a matter of hours and hundreds of comments from his followers and colleagues today. It is not a secret that Legarreta has managed to maintain her curves thanks to the discipline of exercise, being an example for everyone who follows her in her projects.