Andrea Legarreta shares her beauty secrets with an incredible rejuvenating mask | Instagram

Andrea Legarreta shares her beauty secrets with an incredible rejuvenating mask. The television host has prepared a rejuvenating mask that we all want to use, and with which, in addition to looking younger, you can remove toxins from the skin.

Andrea Legarreta has been very active in her social networks sharing the details of the quarantine with his family, even in past weeks he has shared the Your daughter Mia’s 15th birthday celebration in a live broadcast.

The beautiful host of the television program Hoy, Andrea Legarreta He has also shared some recipes for both food and beauty, with which he keeps his skin free of blemishes, and this time he has shared the recipe for a homemade mask of cocoa and almond oil, ideal for rejuvenate the skin.

Andrea Legarreta share this recipe because cocoa is an ingredient that has multiple benefits for our skin, accelerates circulation, reduces wrinkles, removes toxins from the skin by deep cleaning, as well as deep moisturizing, making it a great ally against premature aging.

On the other hand, almond oil is also a widely used ingredient for exfoliants and homemade humectants due to all the regenerative properties it contains, so it is even used to grow lashes.

The cocoa mask and olive oil by Andrea Legarreta It is very simple, you only need a dark chocolate bar with 70% cocoa and 2 tablespoons of almond oilTo prepare, melt over low heat over the chocolate and add the almond oil, let it cool and apply it to your face, letting it rest for 20 minutes.

