Andrea Legarreta reveals who is Juan Soler’s new girlfriend

After her statements, Legarreta apologized to the actor and made it clear that it is not something that she knows from first source; but someone else told him: “Sorry Juan Soler if I committed an indiscretion, maybe they told me wrong … but there they told me that it was his first girlfriend in life,” he added.

Juan Soler. (Mark Davis / Getty Images)

What Soler did want to talk about was his family and work, as he is sure that he lacks nothing and is grateful for feeling full in every way: “I am very well, I do not lack work, my daughters are sensational, everything very good, “he added.