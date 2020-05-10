Andrea Legarreta poses with white mini shorts and elegant carmine red blouse | Instagram

Mexican television host Andrea Legarreta poses in white mini shorts and elegant carmine red blouse, setting a trend for next summer, a beautiful and simple outfit.

When it comes to imposing fashion Andrea Legarreta he knows how to do it very well, since each outfit he boasts in the renowned program “Today”Makes her look like a star, full of elegance and style.

There is little to start the summer and new fashion trends are coming, if you want to renew your wardrobe, probably the dresses of Andrea Legarreta inspire you.

May 10, 2020

If there is a celebrity who knows how to dress divine every day, it is Andrea Legarreta, who recently shared a photo where she wastes beauty and looks most flirtatious, you have to see how good she looks.

Everything seems to indicate that

Andrea Legarreta she is ready to welcome the summer in an outfit that is making her sigh in

Instagram. A white shorts that matches everything and a red princess style blouse.

