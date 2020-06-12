Andrea Legarreta poses with Ricky Martin and they look unrecognizable. | Instagram Special

Andrea Legarreta poses with Ricky Martin and they look unrecognizable, Well, more than 20 years have passed since that moment where they both met in a television forum, long before being the great figures of today.

Andrea Legarreta she is much more than a television presenter. Although he has been delighting the audience in the ranks of the Today Program, has shown that his talent is round by appearing on television, plays, movies and soap operas.

The funny thing is that Andrea Legarreta She has managed to stay spectacular, always at the latest cry for fashion, and now her daughters, Mía and Nina Rubín, are closely following in her footsteps and those of her famous husband, Erik Rubín.

True to the tradition of social networks of “remembrance Thursdays” or “TBT”, Andrea Legarreta He decided to share an image from a long time ago and left his followers open-mouthed, appearing with the star of international music, Ricky Martin.

The behind the magic image, Andrea Legarreta and Ricky Martin

Andrea Legarreta shared this image on Instagram to announce an exclusive interview with Ricky Martin to be broadcast on the Today Program this Friday, June 12, but he did not skimp on details about the reason for that, one of his first meetings.

Andrea Legarreta was part of the cast of the soap opera “To reach a star”, it was so successful that the melodrama had a second part, where the protagonists went from Eduardo Capetillo and Mariana Garza to Sasha Sokol and Ricky Martin, with the character of Andrea making special appearances.

In that second installment, we also saw Biby Gaytán, Erik Rubín, Angélica Rivera, Eduardo Palomo and Pedro Fernández, the images circulate on social networks and for this reason this beautiful memory of Andrea Legarreta. Ricky Martin He began his career as a soloist through the front door after leaving the ranks of Menudo.

Andrea Legarreta participated in other soap operas like “Dance with Me” next to Biby Gaytan, Eduardo Capetillo, Paulina Rubio and Rafael Rojas, so his followers ask him to act again, but so far, he has not revealed whether he will return to such projects.

Andrea Legarreta in “Baila Conmigo”. Televisa Special

Who would say that to Andrea Legarreta blonde hair is doing so well and Ricky Martin long hair? This is the proof.

