Television host Andrea Legarreta was left on the verge of tears when she announced the death of comedian Héctor Suárez, who died today at the age of 81.

The wife of Erick Rubín announced with deep sadness the death of the actor during the morning broadcast of the program “Hoy”, but when trying to delve into details, the actress stuttered her words and was about to shed tears, she said “Good morning, well He has died … sorry, I am very moved because I love him very much. Héctor Suárez, a pillar of cinema, theater and television in Mexico, has died. “

And after reading the press release sent by her son Héctor Suárez Gomís, she confessed that she feels very moved, since she is a very close friend to Gomís and her father. “I am very moved because for many years I have been friends with Héctor,” said the actress. Both have shared credits on the screen, such as in the soap opera “Reach a star” in the 90s. The actress noted that the 81-year-old actor died of cardiorespiratory arrest “and his remains will be cremated and will be in the chapel of his house. “

The signs of affection and recognition of Héctor Suárez’s career have been presented in different ways by his stage partners. Andrea, a couple of hours later, on her Instagram account shared a photo in memory of the actor and a loving message for her family.

“Fortunate to have shared so many laughs and experiences with Don Héctor … Fortunate all of us who could hear his anecdotes, with that humor that only he had. Fortunate to have felt like family because of the love they gave me and how they ‘adopted’ me. ALL MY LOVE to you! God with you ALWAYS! I hug you strong from the bottom of my soul, my Peloncito @ pelongomis … My eternal admiration for the HUGE “.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.