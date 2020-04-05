Andrea Legarreta donates groceries to 25 Mexican families | Instagram

Mexican television host and actress Andrea Legarreta touched her heart at the donate pantries to 25 Mexican families because they stopped working due to isolation due to the pandemic.

In recent days the host of the Hoy program announced that she would join the campaign “Stay home i support you”, Choosing 25 Mexican families to donate a pantry so that they do not leave their homes.

In this way, Andrea will support families that because of their economy they cannot stay at home and comply with the isolation since they depend on what they earn day by day.

That is why Legarreta promised to support them as long as they take care of their health and are at home.

Andrea since the world crisis began showed his great support and he has shared motivating messages so that hope is not lost that everything will turn out well.

Yesterday the driver kept its promise by giving first family his pantry, which he shared on his official Instagram account.

Here is my first family that receives their pantry! More are on the way! What happiness to be able to help in some way our people who need it most! God bless you beauties! ”He wrote in his post.

This Bell it has become very popular thanks to the fact that several artists have been fulfilling it and joining this cause tonight.

The publication with a few hours of being shared has almost 500 thousand likes and endless comments praising and thanking his great heart.

Excellent work God multiply this act of solidarity in blessings “,” I am in favor of what your right hand does that the left knows so that more “hands” come together and together we add, “were some of the comments.

Andrea Legarreta also commented that she will use the home delivery from supermarkets, in order to deliver groceries to families.

She nominated her husband, Erik Rubín, Montserrat Oliver, Sofía Villalobos, Alex Gou, Carlos Rivera, Miguel Herrera and Hoy’s producer, Magda Rodríguez.

