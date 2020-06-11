MEXICO CITY, June 10 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Through a message shared on her social networks, Andrea Legarreta clarified that she does not know the woman who committed vandalism last Monday in Mexico City, and who they are linking to. she for having, supposedly, the same last name.

The driver assured that he has never seen said woman and that not because she has the same last name, Legarreta, it means that she is her relative.

Andrea emphasized that she is not a person who destroys, but who builds, and who is against all kinds of violence.

The message accompanying the explanatory video reads:

“Again wanting to stain myself in some way …

Do not relate me to that woman who committed acts of vandalism !! Because it is NOT FAMILY OF MINE !! Carrying the same last name (if you have one) does NOT make us family. I DO NOT SUPPORT VIOLENCE OF ANY KIND !! I DO NOT DESTROY, I try to BUILD! I try to support those who I can and be a good example for my girls … AND OF COURSE I AM WRONG and make mistakes, but I would NEVER support something like that !! And so were my sister, it would be in any case a decision of HER! But what my family has taught me is to RESPECT and despite the evil of others, NEVER stop being a good person … Anyway … THANK YOU for reading and for your support # UnaVezMás #DiosMeLosBendiga and let’s keep trying to do the well in a world where humanity is increasingly dehumanized. “

Justice for Melanie, a 16-year-old girl who was hit in the face by police after falling to the ground during a demonstration last Friday, June 5. “data-reactid =” 30 “> Tuesday night became a trend on Twitter” #DestruyoComoLegarreta “, so the driver received several messages questioning her about the alleged kinship with a woman who appears in the Monday march, where a group of people asked Justice for Melanie, a 16-year-old girl who was hit in the face by police after falling to the ground during a demonstration last Friday, June 5.

