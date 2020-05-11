The Mexican driver cries in the middle of the live program Andrea Legarreta remembers her mother in “Sing the word” For her part, her husband Erik Rubín, responds to the request of her ex-girlfriend Thalía

What a drama. After the Mexican conductor Andrea Legarreta cried in the middle of the live program, her husband, the singer Erik Rubín, responds to the request of his ex-girlfriend Thalía in Tik Tok.

First of all, on the official YouTube channel of “Hoy”, you can see a video in which the hosts of the program participate in the dynamic “Canta la palabra”, and there, Andrea Legarreta burst into tears when remembering her mother .

With more than 80 thousand views so far, in this publication the host Galilea Montijo is seen singing from her home the theme “Today I have to tell you mom”, instead of “Today I have to tell you dad”, by the Timbiriche group.

For its part, the host Marisol González interpreted the song “I want to suck” by the group Super Lamas.

And in Andreas’s duel, Andrea Escalona against Andrea Legarreta, the first surprised when she arrived with a mariachi to interpret a song dedicated to her mother, Magda Rodríguez, producer of “Hoy”.

On Andrea Legarreta’s turn, she began to sing: “What a joy it is, to say mom, feeling the words of emotion, I can boast…”, and at that moment, Erik Rubín’s wife can’t take it anymore and stops singing to say: “Oh, my Chabelita, is that I miss you.”

When he tries to continue with the song, Andrea Legarreta is very excited and crying. There comes a time when he asks for the support of his peers to sing together: “Mom, today I want to say I love you, I plan to steal your years, to be a tender thief of you.”

Andrea Legarreta stops singing to send an emotional message: “Mom, I love you with all my heart”, receiving applause from her peers and the staff members of the program.

In his place, Andrea Legarreta could not hide his emotion, although the dynamic continued with the duel between Paul Stanley and Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin.

Users were moved by the dedication of Andrea Legarreta to her mother and thus expressed themselves: “You made me cry, Andrea, congratulations to all of our moms and that we cannot be with them for this contingency”, “I thought I was the only one who The tears came from listening to the song, it conveyed the feeling ”,“ It made me cry, but how good it is for its daughters ”.

An internet user sent a message to Erik Rubín’s wife: “Andy Legarreta, thank God you have your mother and you will probably see her in a month. On a day like today, my 8-year-old mommy left and it seems like yesterday, I miss her very much. ”

“Strong hug, Andrea, we love you very much, kisses”, “It made me cry, especially that I love my mother and I live very far from her”, “You made me cry with your singing, I remembered everything I have lived with my mom and I got the feeling “,” You made me cry, my Andy, you have very beautiful feelings “, you can read in more comments.

Filed Under: Thalía Erik Rubín Tik Tok