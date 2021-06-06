Andrea Legarreta and her entire family participate in a new film | Instagram

The actress Andrea Legarreta and his whole family are participating in a new film that will be released in the next few days, it is the new film, “Spirit: The Indomitable“.

Andrea Legarreta and his family join in a new project on the big screen by participating in a children’s movie.

This time, it will be the “Today’s driver“who along with members of his family head the premiere of” Spirit: El Indomable “.

The voices of Andrea Legarreta, Erik Rubín, Mía Rubín and Nina Rubín will be part of the cast that doubles the voices of the characters of the new animated film.

The great talent of one of the most beloved families of the show will be reunited in this new production that will be released very soon and they have even shared previews of the work they did together.

“Spirit: El Indomable” will premiere next Thursday, June 10, at which time you will enjoy the great artistic abilities of the Rubín Legarreta family.

It may interest you Queens !, Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo show in Hoy

The marriage of the singer and the actress and host has resulted in two daughters who have inherited all the talent of their famous parents.

It was during this 2021 that Mia and Nina Rubín surprised all viewers with their launch, Nina follows in the footsteps of her mother and Mia of her father in music.

It was precisely the young woman who dazzled everyone by dabbling in themes that correspond to the presentation she offered at the end of last year, which she starred in with her father, the “former Timbiriche.”

A moment that was immortalized through a series of photographs that the 49-year-old artist herself shared on her social networks in which she showed the work they did as a family.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

For her part, the adolescent, 14-year-old Nina Rubín captivated all the faithful followers of soap operas with her performance in the melodrama “Do you remember me?”, The young woman’s first project on the small screen.

Characters from “Spirit: The Indomitable”

It was through the Instagram account of Nina Rubín that she announced the names that will make up the cast of the next installment, in the same way she invited everyone not to lose detail of the new film which will surely have a lot of fun.

In this production, Nina Rubín plays “Abigail”, Mia will play “Lucky”, Erik Rubín will be “Jim” while Andrea Legarreta is “Tía Cora”.

It may interest you In leather !, Galilea Montijo celebrates 48 more beautiful than ever in Hoy

Without a doubt, this new undertaking by Andrea Legarreta herself and her family would make her feel very proud. The presenter of the morning where she has participated for several years and where she causes great controversy along with Galilea Montijo and other colleagues from the broadcast.

It has been the popular “entertainer”, Andrea Legarreta Martínez, along with Galilea who dazzle with their attentions, turning them into the queens of one of the popular Televisa programs.

In each broadcast, the beautiful drivers attract attention by presenting themselves in the same outfit and it is both who show off their charms.

The beautiful Andrea Legarreta does not miss an opportunity with her colleague to show her curves with the latest fashion trends, which make her the center of all eyes.

Despite being very close friends and relatives, Montijo and Legarreta have quite different styles, the tapatia is usually quite risky with their outfits and sometimes even receives strong criticism for it; however, he continues to wear what he likes.

For its part, “Gali” has also been criticized a lot lately for showing a bulging abdomen. This sparked the rumors of a possible pregnancy, but everything seems to indicate that this is not the case.

It may interest you 15-year-old waist, Maribel Guardia shines in a fitted outfit

The “cheerleader” herself has confessed that she suffers from colitis, which causes her stomach to swell, causing a certain bulge in that area, something that apparently is also aggravated by stress.