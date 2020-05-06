Andrea Legarreta and Erick Rubín ready to launch their daughters to stardom | Instagram

Andrea Legarreta and Erick Rubín ready to launch their daughters to stardom. The couple, who have always been characterized by being one of the most united and favorite of the show worldThey have new projects that will help guide their daughters in their career as actresses.

The pretty driver of today Andrea Legarreta and her husband Erik Rubín They have not stopped sharing news with their followers during these days of quarantine, the popular couple recently made a live broadcast to commemorate the fifteenth birthday of their oldest daughter, Mia, in addition to sharing their wedding anniversary.

Andrea Legarreta’s family He seems to get along very well and working on new projects has kept them very busy in recent months, which is why Erik Rubín in an interview for the television program “Selling“, he has told some good news about family projects.

And everything seems to indicate that Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín They have very concrete plans to make way for show business for their daughters Mía and Nina, who have already shown that they have everything it takes to belong to the show business, wounding the talent of their parents.

The former iTimbiriche member announced that both he and Andrea Legarrteta They are planning a youth television series in which their two daughters appear, so they have been working with them for a while and even Mine and Nina, they have already composed a couple of songs.

The project will be produced by Andrea Legarrtea, Erik Rubín and Endemol and it is planned for a year from now, however they already have some scripts and they are starting to analyze what is the story of the series, which is why all the members of the family are very excited.

