Andrea Legarreta, Mauricio Mancera, Anahí and Adela Micha, among other celebrities, they joined the initiative “Stay at home I support you”, with which they seek to help Mexican families with food or money, which will have economic damages caused by the quarantine of the coronavirus COVID-19. The challenge was also joined by politicians Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong and Claudia Ruiz Massieu Salinas.

Businessman Giovanni Medina He was the one who decided to make a donation to the people who lost their jobs during this isolation or are unable to do activities because they live daily.

“Between me and my son, With a lot of effort, we have decided to support 10 Mexican families with the amount of 5,000 pesos a month each for the duration of the contingency.that is, as long as they cannot go out to find the necessary support, “he said.

“We are all in this, if they are inevitably contagious when they go out to look for livelihood, on some scale it will reach us,” he said.

The former partner of Ninel Conde published on his Instagram account the rules of this “virtuous circle”, as it has been called on the social network, and nominated five people to continue with the aid chain.

Medina explained that each person will choose their beneficiaries and how they will help to avoid the need to leave home during confinement due to the virus that emerged late last year in Wuhan, China.

Between The first nominees highlighted the singer Thalía, the boxer Julio César Chávez, the politicians Sergio Mayer, Gerardo Islas, Canek Vázquez and the communicator Adela MichaThe latter being the only one that until now answered affirmatively to Medina.

The host of La Saga agreed to help 10 Mexican families with 2,500 during the first month of stoppage of activities.

Micha launched the challenge for the driver Maca Carriedo, the singer Isabel Lascuran and the politicians Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, Claudia Ruiz Massieu Salinas and Eruviel Ávila.

Of them Carriedo, Osorio Chong and Ruiz Massieu have accepted. The first will donate five full pantries and five prescription drugs; the former interior secretary will give aid to 10 heads of family for two months and the former head of the PRI will give money to 10 other families.

Andrea Legarreta and Mauricio Mancera accepted the challenge of Maca Carriedo. The on-air Members’ driver will give five pantries and Hoy’s will give 25.

The famous Anahí and Altair Jarabo, as well as the producer Magda Rodríguez They also agreed to help those most affected by stopping activities during quarantine.

An initiative also promoted by celebrities

Diego Luna is one of those in charge of promoting “My neighborhood supports me”, with which he seeks to give help to street vendors, street sweepers and private drivers, among other workers who obtain their resources daily.

Among the initiatives that are promoted through the organization The Day After are: support the population in street situations with information and prevention sessions by COVID-19; sponsor minors who live in prisons and need to cover their basic needs; help migrants so that they can be protected by the contingency; get closer to the drug collection campaign, health supplies, non-perishable food and donations to benefit sex workers and help trans women with HIV or degenerative diseases, among others.

TV Azteca’s host, Ricardo Casares, also devised a way to help all businesses that will be affected. The initiative “If you take care of me, I will announce” will promote all micro and small companies that changed their activities to take care of others.

“I don’t have a foundation, nor do I have millions of dollars to donate, but I want to help. I realize that there are many businesses that are being affected. I realize that there are restaurants that have closed, but with hygiene measures they are taking home or different businesses that are raffling it off because they are going to have to close, but during this period they will work differently and they will take care of us, but at the same time they will take care of their income“Commented the Mexican communicator.

“If you are one of those businesses, I will announce you. My networks are yours for you to advertise. Put your name here, your phone, the name of your business and I’m going to announce to you ”, assured Casares, who also asked other Mexican personalities to join this initiative in order to give a boost to the Mexican economy.