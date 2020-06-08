With just 20 years old, Lagunera Andrea Hernández already has a earned place in the history of the Guerreras del Santos Laguna Femenil, scoring a goal during the first game in the history of the team and being one of the most recognized players in the Albiverde box , accompanying him since he was born on his sports adventure.

Born in Torreón, on March 3, 2000, Joseline Andrea Hernández Hurtado is a clear example of the player training model that Santos Laguna has established in her Women’s team, being a local footballer who reached very young professionalism and that projection , together with her quality, have led her to be considered in the U-20 national team. Within her space “Guerreras a Fondo”, the Albiverde club conducted an interview with the player who debuted with the team, on Saturday July 29, 2017, facing the Lion Emeralds.

SWEET MEMORY

The Santista attacker revived her first goal as a professional, which in turn, served for the first victory in the history of Santos Laguna Femenil, on a Saturday morning on the fields of the Santos Modelo Territory: “scoring the first goal in the first tournament It is something very significant, since it says a lot, being at the start of the Liga MX Femenil is something very exciting, “said Andrea, who in that match lined up with Jennifer García in the goal, María Núñez, Blanca Rodríguez, Marcela Guerra, Brenda López, Brenda Guevara, Yahaira Flores, Nancy Quiñones, Ana Yassin and Aidé Pérez, all directed by Armando Pedroza.

Andrea’s growth with the Santos Femenil shirt has occurred not only on the court, but also as a person, so the colors green and white will accompany her throughout her life, allowing her to fulfill a dream that she glimpsed since she was a child. and that today complements the tastes and activities of any young person: “my dream is born from a young age, from the age of five or six. My cousins ​​always invited me to play, in addition to my dad also playing soccer. I really like watching movies, play cards and watch series. “

SUM EXPERIENCES

Andrea Hernández defines herself as “a brave, successful, affectionate and a little angry person”, which is confirmed when she is on the court, never stopping to run and showing her character when she disputes the ball. But with everything and that strong character, she is one of the players who most enjoys being in the company of the rest of the players and making a good group: “I feel very good in the preseason, because you see the union and the desire of the team to start the tournament, as well as the support and effort of all, “he said.

Getting to wear the national team shirt in the U20 category is also a sensation that Andrea will never forget, which for her represented “pride and passion. It was an incomparable experience and it will be marked for me”. Finally, Hernández assured that his mentality remains firm regarding the growth he intends to achieve as a player for the Albiverde team: “I want to continue improving, continue to grow as a player, support the team so that the objectives are achieved,” he said.

