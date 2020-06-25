More than ever, the ATP It seems destined to give all the explanations that are possible, but not because they are asked for it, but because it arises from the body itself, serving as an opportunity this difficult situation to carry out actions such as those that have shaped the web today. Andrea Gaudenzi, President of the ATP, has taken advantage of a Q&A with the fans to explain how decisions are made and how the different governing structures of the governing body of men’s tennis are made up.

– Gaudenzi tells how the government structure, made up of seven people, is formed.

“Firstly, it is important to describe the structure we have at ATP, which is quite unique in sport. ATP is an equal partnership between players and tournaments, and that is reflected in our central governance structure. At the top We have the ATP Board of Directors, which is responsible for major decision-making on the circuit. The Board is made up of seven people: three tournament representatives and three player representatives, and myself as ATP president. Essentially, it is a 50-50 representation that reflects the equal partnership between players and tournaments that the ATP embodies. While each Board member is chosen by their stakeholders, they have a duty to do what is right for the overall circuit. “

“Overall, it’s a very democratic” pyramid “structure. Challenges inevitably arise due to the wide variety of different points of view and perspectives not only on the player side, but also in tournaments. A 20-year-old ranked in the Top 200 will likely have very different priorities than a 30-year-old ranked in the Top 20 or a doubles player ranked 80. Likewise, on the tournament side, the finances of an ATP 250 tournament. they are very different from a Masters 1000. “

“Therefore, the challenge in our system really comes from the very disparate points of view that we have to take into account in our decision-making. While it is essential that we listen to everyone’s opinions, the reality is that consensus can be difficult to achieve. We cannot cater to individual interests and the Board must do what we believe is appropriate for the sport in general, which ultimately I firmly believe is best for players and tournaments. And we can’t just look at issues across tournaments and players, but also at our sponsors, partners, and most importantly from the fans’ perspective. We must remember that fans are what drive the commercial success of the sport through attendance, television audience and as the target audience of our sponsors. “

“At a certain point, for a business to run effectively, you cannot consult every player or tournament member about each item. While we would love to be as inclusive as possible, we would be extremely inefficient and simply not configured that way. As a company, no organization is. That is where our governance structure must come into play, with the Councils and the Board, which are elected to represent their constituents, which is key to allowing us to be agile. “

– Which stakeholders participated in decision-making for the final resumption?

“It has been a long process for many months that has resulted in a completely revised schedule under new terms. We have had to be agile and creative, and the process has involved compromises and concessions from all sides. The Board and Councils have been a part key to that process. We also had group calls with all tournaments and all players. “

“And equally importantly, our decisions were made in close collaboration with the WTA, USTA, FFT, and ITF. There were many moving parts to find a revised schedule that would fit dates, site availability, health and safety, and travel restrictions, among other considerations. What we have is a workable calendar that saves as many events and revenue opportunities as possible and I want to thank everyone who has been involved. There is a lot of work ahead and we continue to monitor travel restrictions having account for player access. “

– How does Gaudenzi see the distribution of prizes in tennis?

“If you look at the numbers, the total prize money on the ATP Tour, Challenger Tour and Grand Slams has doubled between 2009 and 2019, reaching more than $ 270 million last year. And the largest annual percentage increases have been directed to the qualifying and early rounds in an effort to distribute the prize money to more players. So there have been huge increases in recent years. “

“Can we be better as a sport? I think so, otherwise I would not have taken this role. For me, the question is how can sport come together and collaborate in a meaningful way that raises the bar for everyone. In relation to that, We must ask ourselves if the money distribution is working as designed for what we are trying to achieve as a sport. We have a strategic plan in place that hopes to address these areas. The goal, first of all, is to grow the whole pie for the entire sport, but also ensuring redistribution through the tennis ecosystem to the Challenger Tour, which is necessary if we want a healthy sport that is as attractive as it is viable. “