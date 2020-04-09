Andrea Gaudenzi You have not had the best of luck. On October 24 he signed his arrival at the ATP As the new President of the men’s circuit and from there he is having to deal with a very unfortunate start to his mandate, with the fires in Melbourne and now a global pandemic that is very close to leaving all tennis without 2020. The Italian, clear and brilliant in his presentations, he spoke with a group of Italian journalists recently, clarifying and shedding light on many of the current problems. A much-needed interview to clear some of the doubts that tennis fans may have right now.

The project and its vision on what tennis needs. “After a few years out of the game, I saw some incredible opportunities for game development opening up, but this was certainly not the scenario we were hoping to work on. My tenure began with the Australian wildfires, which were followed by the outbreak of Coronavirus. So these first few months unfolded differently than I expected, as all my plans were obviously delayed and slowed down. Huge opportunities could arise from this crisis, one of which is the opportunity for The main stakeholders in the game (ATP, WTA, ITF and Slams) cooperate more, since we are all expressions of the same sport, we serve the same fans, we are part of a story that we are telling together. My idea was to foster a spirit Collaborative. We don’t need to worry about our day-to-day or resuming the game during a crisis of this type; witness what doctors experience icos and nurses every day help us put things in perspective. We need to use this time for self-reflection and long-term planning, to create the future we want for our sport, but clearly there are much bigger problems. “

Derived from Roland Garros’ unilateral announcement to change dates. “What happened showed that tennis needs stricter regulations, so tournaments can coexist, and not just in terms of programming. Our main focus has to be our fans, the people who buy tickets, these are the people to the ones we need to serve. Customer care is the future, as customers are always right. For example, the four slams have different rules for the fifth set game; media, data and TV rights are assigned separately, Slams and some Master 1000 events are combined tournaments, but the fact is that the game is very fragmented Roland Garros movement is understandable: I saw Macron’s speech, and he was very direct about the seriousness of the situation , so its citizens panicked and the French Federation felt the need to plant its flag in that September space, regardless of what might happen. This, in turn, sparked a very open and frank conversation with the Presidents of the other stakeholders, and we concluded that we are all part of the same story and that we live in the same “building”, so there is no place for confrontation. No one knows when we can resume tennis, so there is no point in talking about August or September. Everything is hypothetical, so there is no use hitting your head against the wall for something that might not happen, because it is very possible that tennis will not resume until next year. The US Open is planning to delay the tournament if the situation does not improve before summer. Our operating principle is very simple: we have to try to play as many tournaments as we can in the weeks that we will have at our disposal, to preserve the classification and the cash prize, and above all to provide entertainment. for our viewers. I represent the ATP, but the Slams are the Slams. We have the ATP Finals in November, but my wish is that the players in London have had the opportunity to demonstrate that they are the best in three Slams events and seven Master 1000 events, and that we will be able to crown the best player in the world. as we usually do. “

Agreement with the players on the calendars to be scheduled. “The players agreed with me. I spoke with all the members of the Players Council, I spoke with Roger, with Rafa and with Djokovic, and they all agree that our philosophy should be to organize the most prestigious events. Therefore, Even if everything is hypothetical, it still makes sense to move Roland Garros to September, while there would be no point in delaying the US Open if the game didn’t resume in early September, I very much doubt it will be later. Season calendar, we have created about 50 different versions and had to shuffle them daily. We must also bear in mind that some things are already written in stone: for example, the O2 Arena is available for the ATP Finals exclusively during that week (November 15-22), and the same goes for most covered stadiums like Vienna or Basel. All of these are multi-use scenarios, so it would not be It’s easy to have different dates, especially since everyone is trying to reschedule their own events. We are also trying to cooperate with the WTA as it has a very extensive Asian tour. Ideally, we would like to reschedule two Masters 1000s on clay, before or after Roland Garros. We are working on the possibility of a four-week clay tour after the US Open. The best case scenario would be to tour North America over the summer, then clay, then Asia, and then the ATP Finals. If that happened, it would mean that we saved 80% of the season after canceling turf tournaments. With seven Masters 1000s and three Slams, there wouldn’t be much room for complaints. If the US Open is canceled, the complexity of the situation would grow exponentially, because we should consider playing in November and December as well, but right now we are focusing on a reboot after Wimbledon. “

The present and future of tennis as a business. “Tennis is in a healthy state, very solid from a commercial point of view, but if you compare your TV space with others, it occupies less than 1.2% of what is available, despite having more than a billion fans. We are a Top 5 sport for both men and women, while other sports revolve almost exclusively around men. There is a world of opportunities. Our competitors are not just other sports but also entertainment platforms. Today you compete against time, attention …. If a young man is sitting on his couch, he will have the opportunity to watch Netflix, listen to music, watch a football or tennis match. So far, we have been doing well, but we must stay focused , because the world is changing from a linear transmission state to a digital one in which there are enormous opportunities, especially for our sport. The duration of a tennis match was a nightmare for television channels. n, but the transmission direction we are moving towards could benefit us from this point of view, provided we can grow the game instead of reducing our perspective to some internal disputes caused by the lack of transparency and trust. I think it will not be easy, we all tend to put our own interests above others. This crisis has us at a crossroads: it can elevate our game or divide us even more. I always use the same example: In the 90s, music labels sold CDs, then the Internet came along and people stopped paying for music and therefore stopped paying musicians. Steve Jobs then launched iTunes, and everyone called him crazy for selling songs for 99 cents. That model didn’t work, but then Spotify was created, and by paying $ 9.99 people could listen to as many songs as they wanted. What matters is the experience. Artists need to be paid, so thousands of publishers and labels joined. The music was even more fragmented than tennis, and the labels came together due to a crisis. “

On Federer’s withdrawal from the ATP Cup. “I spoke to Roger before I was elected, and I said to him, Roger, I retired 17 years ago, and I don’t know how you can move like you did, I’ve been watching your games on TV and I have no idea what your secret is. I retired at 30, both mentally and physically. Being playing at that level, at that age, is just from otherworldly talents like him, so I really can’t complain if he decides to skip a tournament. I’d rather look on the bright side. and appreciate the fact that he’s still playing. He could have retired a while ago and instead he’s still playing, I was a pro and I can tell you it’s not easy. True, we’d like to see him every week, but that’s impossible so let’s rejoice in the fact that he’s still playing, let’s appreciate what he gives us, wherever he plays, whenever he feels like playing. “

