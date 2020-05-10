The weeks go by and there are more and more voices that are losing faith that high competition tennis can return sometime in 2020. With the circuit stopped since mid-March, institutions such as ATP and WTA They are still studying in what way and at what height they could give us this good news, but for the moment all they have done is give in to a coronavirus it won’t make things easy. Andrea Gaudenzi, in his last interview with ., He affirmed that far less have thrown in the towel from the offices of the men’s circuit. Of course, it does not deny the amount of adversity that they should face.

“It would be reckless to surrender now”, Assures the Italian about those who ask him to accept the end of the calendar. “No one knows what will happen, so our intention is to maintain an optimistic vision. Obviously, within that return there would be a very broad subset of options, such as holding closed-door tournaments or deciding how to deal with travel restrictions. At the moment we have not made any decision because they are all hypothetical scenarios, “confesses the new ATP president.

Faenza has not had a simple time, of course, but patience and optimism continue to dwell in his mind at every step they take. “We have set a deadline on 15 th of May to decide what we do with the July tournaments, with the tour after Wimbledon. Later the June 1We will decide what we do with the tournaments that must be played in August. In principle we are studying all the options, always giving ourselves a margin of six or eight weeks in advance to make a decision. Looking beyond those dates would be foolish, in my opinion, ”adds the former number 18 in the world on his way of facing the picture.

Roland Garros changed his dates and even that may not save him, while at Wimbledon they understood that there was no way to fight this pandemic. There is only one Grand Slam left to demonstrate. “About him US Open, I think your announcement could be a little later, we don’t know yet. Once we get there in early June, we’ll probably know a little more about what summer will be like in America. You can guess how difficult it will be for all countries to align around a single policy related to travel restrictions, I do see that as improbable, “says Gaudenzi.

The problem of tennis to train again seems simpler than that of any other sport. However, for the competition to return it is an indecipherable hieroglyph that, at the moment, nobody knows how to solve. “AustraliaFor example, it is probably in a totally different phase from that of United Kingdom. If we look at SwedenTo take another example, we see that they have taken a completely different approach. So could we play a tournament in Sweden today? Surely yes. Could 100 players travel to Sweden to play it? Clearly not. That is the challenge ”, Andrea concludes in her speech.

.