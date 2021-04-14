Andrea Duro shows off her body in a bikini with a summer postcard



Andrea Duro.

Photo: Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Maybe the actress Andrea Duro has returned to singleness, or so the show business liars say, after supposedly ending the two-year relationship that binds him to the Cuban actor Juan Betancourt, with whom, everything is said, has not been seen in a long season neither on social networks nor on public roads.

However, she has once again demonstrated to her Instagram followers that she is delighted with life, regardless of her sentimental status. And it is not for less, since the interpreter of the mythical series ‘Física o Química’ is in the Canary Islands enjoying a more than appropriate climate to spend a good part of the day in a bikini. And this is how the interpreter wanted to present herself to Internet users in her latest publication.

“Wellness and Working in Gran Canaria”, the artist has written along with one of the images to show that her trip to the archipelago has been justified for work reasons, but that it has also given her the opportunity to spend a few days herself and her integral well-being. One of the striking prints, in which she appears dressed in a flattering yellow bikini, has left her fans and friends in the profession pleasantly impressed. “Wow, you are cannon”, a user of the platform has directed him, while his ex-partner Angy Fernández has been practically speechless when he saw her in this way: “Oh my!“, Has commented.

Read also:

Lis Vega heats Instagram by wetting her curves with a floss bikini

Wanda Nara publishes a sexy photo and is criticized for asking her followers for this

Amanda Miguel got rid of her iconic hair and showed her radical new look