Andrea Bocelli will sing at the opening ceremony of the European Championship – El Sol de México

The Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will sing this Friday at the opening ceremony of the European Football Championship, which will begin at the Olympic Stadium in Rome with the duel between Italy and Turkey at 9:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT).

Bocelli will be exhibiting Giacomo Puccini’s aria “Nessun Dorma” in a ceremony that also includes an air parade and a spectacular fireworks display on the roof of the Olímpico.

The Italian tenor has already sang at important sporting events in the past, such as the opening ceremony of the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics or the 2016 Milan Champions League final, won by Real Madrid.

Among the protagonists of this Friday’s ceremony at the Olimpico will also be former Italian footballers Francesco Totti, Roma flag, and Alessandro Nesta, symbol of Lazio and Milan.

The organizers of the opening ceremony also prepared a choreography with 24 balloons that symbolize the 24 teams participating in the 60th edition of the Eurocup.