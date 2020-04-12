Andrea Bocelli gives a prayer as a song for Italy for quarantine | Instagram

With millions of viewers from their homes through YouTube, the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli gave a concert from the cathedral.

Bocelli sang Ave Maria, Domini Deus and Panis Angelicus in an event without an audience moving everyone in their homes.

Andrea Bocelli sang at the Duomo of Milan this Easter Sunday with the aim of sending a message of love and hope to the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event preferred to call it “prayer” rather than concert due to the world situation in which the entire world is affected.

“I received this invitation from the Mayor of Milan and the church authorities and of course I said yes. I am very happy to do this, ”he expressed hours before his presentation.

Andrea Bocelli taking live concerts for people at home to another level. Singing alone in the Milan Cathedral, but with 2.8 million viewers on YouTube. Awesome.#MusicForHope pic.twitter.com/JqVFhhSu3H – Mariana Souquett (@nanasouquett)
April 12, 2020

April 12, 2020

Parts of Bocelli’s concert began to be shared through Twitter, it was a total of two million eight hundred thousand spectators who had in his “prayer”.

“Also, it is not a performance. It is not a concert. It’s just a prayer (…) I would like to think that everyone who is listening to me sing can pray with me, ”he added.

Bocelli said he selected “some of the most beautiful pieces by sacred artists” out of the tenor’s wide repertoire.

So far Italy has had more than 135,000 confirmed cases and more than 16,500 deaths from the outbreak of the covid-19. The European country is in its fifth week of national confinement, it was one of the most affected countries so far but it seems that U.S it is approaching its figure if it is not already exceeded.

In addition to providing her beautiful voice to delight millions of viewers from home, she has also been helping through its foundation to help hospitals and have the necessary equipment to cope with the situation.

.