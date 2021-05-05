André Villas-Boas will debut in the Rally de Portugal

05/05/2021 at 6:40 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Former Olympique Marseille coach, André Vilas-Boas, will participate in the Rally de Portugal with a Citroën C3 in the WRC3 category, the third level of the championship. What is the fourth round of the World Rally Championship It will be held between May 21 and 23 and will have a route of almost 350 kilometers divided into a total of 21 sections.

The Portuguese, whose uncle was a pilot during his youth, He is as passionate about football as he is about motorsport and accumulates some experience in the motor world. At 43 years old, André Vilas-Boas participates as the official pilot of the Rally de Portugal in what is his second experience in this championship.

At the beginning of 2021, the still coach of the Marseille club participated in the Monte Carlo Rally as an ambassador with the NGO ACE Africa. Three years earlier, in 2018, ran the Dakar, where he suffered a small incident that forced him to retire, and in the previous Portuguese edition, that of 2020, also participated with a Citroën C3 R5.

Porto and Zenit, their two most successful stages

The Portuguese, who left Olympique Marseille after an unprecedented sporting and institutional crisis, is currently without equipment. Throughout his career he has directed important clubs such as Chelsea, Inter, Porto, Zenit or Tottenham Hotspur. He has conquered a total, between his stage in Portugal and Russia, two Leagues, two Cups and two Super Cups, plus one Europa League in the 2010/11 season.

That Porto was one of the most daring and dynamic teams in European football in that edition of the second European competition, with important names such as Otamendi, Moutinho, James Rodríguez, Falcao or Hulk. They defeated a great Villarreal in the semifinals and they beat SC Braga by the minimum in the final.