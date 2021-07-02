André Silva signs for Leipzig

07/02/2021

On at 20:32 CEST

.

RB Leizpig announced on Friday the signing for the next five seasons of Portuguese striker André Silva, 25, from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Portuguese international, former player of Sevilla and Milan, among others, was the second leading scorer in the German league this past season with 28 goals, behind Pole Robert Lewandoski (Bayern Munich) who made 41.

With his team, recently eliminated in the quarterfinals of the European Championship by Belgium (1-0), the striker has 16 goals in 42 games played.

At the time it was said that André Silva was one of Barça’s objectives to reinforce the lead, but finally his destiny has been the German team, where he will be Dani Olmo’s teammate.