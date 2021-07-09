André-Pierre Gignac stars in ‘Mexican moment’ in the French National Team

André-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin, Tigres players, are reinforcements of the France U23 team in order to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, they are enjoying the concentration with the group and Gignac starred in a very Mexican moment.

On social networks, celebrating the birthday of one of his colleagues, André-Pierre Gignac began to sing the famous cake song.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Luis Quiñones warns Club América prior to the friendly match

“Bite bite”. Gignac began, infecting all his colleagues, which he published on his networks ‘celebrating’ the bite in France.

Gignac, since his arrival in Mexico, has been involved in Mexican customs and has shown love for the country that has hosted him for more than 6 years.

Gignac will face Mexico in their opening match on July 22, a Group A match, which they share with Japan and South Africa.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content