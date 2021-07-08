André-Pierre Gignac reveals details of his call-up with France

Since the end of the last tournament, several media pointed out that the attacker of Tigres, André-Pierre Gignac, would be one of France’s reinforcements for the Olympic Games, the rumors took hold when he appeared in the prelist.

In the end, the former Marseille player ended up being called up with his teammate Florian Thauvin, being the maximum references of the team. Gignac revealed that since January, the Federation and the coach had contacted him to ask him about his wishes in the summer.

“It goes back to January, February. The coach called me and communicated his interest. He wanted to know my expectations, my wishes.”

Gignac on his future: “As a player, I extended my contract for 3 years. When I feel that my legs do not respond I will stop … But I still want to continue this momentum” pic.twitter.com/BM3kpGEpi0 – Rafael Rivera (@ RafaDato2) July 8, 2021

Gignac does not play a match with the French national team since the end of the Eurocup of 2020, which they lost in their country, so they are looking for their revenge in Tokyo, considering that several years have passed without playing the Olympic Games.