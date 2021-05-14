Andre Muniz shows confidence and assures that Ronaldo Jacare will not surprise him at UFC 262

Close to the biggest challenge of his career in front Ronaldo Jacare At UFC 262, Andre Muniz is confident for next Saturday’s fight. The Brazilian showed respect for the veteran’s career in the MMA, but he claimed to take the victory.

The statements were made on the media day of the event.

“I come from jiujitsu and I know the importance of Jacare in our modality. But on Saturday we are going to fight MMA. He already had his chance and I want mine. I am very well trained and focused on doing a great fight and coming out with victory ”, declared Muniz.

Asked if he would be impressed to face a fighter of the caliber of Jacare, Muniz He stated that he faces the fight naturally and declared that he is ready for the fight.

“I got here on the total merit of my hard work. In JiuJitsu I already fought against big names in the sport. So, I am prepared for this moment and I am certain that it will be a great fight ”, concluded the young promise of Brazil.

After winning his contract with UFC on 2019 after winning his match in Contender Series, the Brazilian has won both of his bouts inside the Octagon, facing Antonio Arroyo placeholder image Y Bartosz Fabiński. The native of Minas Gerais has a record of 20-4 and he is known for his strong jiujitsu, with 13 victories by the way of completion.