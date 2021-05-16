André Muniz: “I admire Jacaré and although I knew he was not going to give up, I did not want to break his arm”

In the duel that led the Preliminaries of the UFC 262 , Brazilian fighter André Muniz submitted his compatriot Ronaldo ‘Jacaré’ Souza at the Toyota Center in Houston (Texas, USA).

Muniz won the lawsuit by submission after applying a lever to Souza’s arm and maintaining pressure until a click was heard that decreed the break of the arm. At that moment the referee ended the contest. “Sergipano” remains undefeated at the company run by Dana White. In the case of “Jacaré”, last night’s defeat leaves him in the spotlight, it is the fourth in a row.

«I am a great admirer of Jacaré. I have followed his career for a long time, so I still do not assimilate that I have beaten him. It’s amazing what i did today«The native of Minas Gerais told the press.

And closed: “I didn’t want to break his arm, but unfortunately that was the situation. I knew he would not give up ».

The outcome of the fight generated numerous reactions in the networks and was commented on by several UFC fighters. “Jacaré didn’t even flinch… That’s next-level insanity.”, posted light heavyweight Anthony Smith.

Jacare didn’t even flinch… 🤢 Thats next level insane. # ufc262 – Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) May 16, 2021

And former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, who suffered a serious leg injury in his last presentation, also expressed himself: Oh man. I can’t see this. I feel bad for Jacaré ».