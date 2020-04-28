The Minister of Advocacy-General of the Union, André Mendonça, returned to the radar to occupy the Ministry of Justice after an impasse in the choice that President Jair Bolsonaro would make for the Presidency’s Subchefia for Legal Affairs (SAJ), a position that makes the final review of presidential acts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told . on Monday.

After meetings over the weekend, Bolsonaro practically hit the hammer to take the minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Jorge Oliveira, to the portfolio of Justice, replacing former federal judge Sergio Moro, who resigned from his post at last Friday.

However, the president gave up on nominating Jorge Oliveira for the other ministry after not finding someone he could personally trust to lead SAJ. The head of the General Secretariat, who has accompanied the president for years in his political career, has accumulated both posts, said one of the sources.

Another fear was that Oliveira’s choice for the Justice portfolio could trigger actions in court to stop it, given his proximity to Bolsonaro, reinforced this source.

The concern would be that moving the Minister of the General Secretariat to the Ministry of Justice could be seen as an attempt by the government to try to interfere with the Federal Police – just what Moro accused Bolsonaro of trying while he was in charge.

The change of route, discussed in meetings this Monday, made Bolsonaro return his preference to the head of the AGU. Initially, Mendonça was one of the main names quoted to the Ministry of Justice. “He is on the radar,” said another source, after negotiations during the day.

In a conversation with journalists at the beginning of the night at the Palácio da Alvorada, the president evaluated that Mendonça is a “good name” for the position and that there will be a “surprise” in the choice for the Justice portfolio.

“You are going to have a positive surprise, there are two names on the table, Jorge and another one. I will not speak because, if you change, you will say that I stepped back,” said Bolsonaro, when evaluating that he is looking for a name with the capacity to dialogue with other Powers and that has “good entry into the Supreme Court, TCU, Congress”.

The president signaled in the interview that the appointment should be made this Tuesday.

A supreme source said that André Mendonça could be a good name to pacify the Ministry of Justice – after Moro’s troubled departure – and that he could go to court in the future. Mendonça is one of those quoted to be appointed to the Supreme Court by Bolsonaro in the mandatory retirement vacancy of Dean Celso de Mello, in November.

“It is a technical and respected name,” said the source.

