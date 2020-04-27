The strongest name for the Ministry of Justice came to be that of the Union’s attorney general, André Mendonça, after President Jair Bolsonaro met today with him and with the general secretary of the Presidency, Jorge Oliveira, who had been considered the candidate stronger to the vacancy of ex-judge Sérgio Moro.

Bolsonaro worked with a list of names, both inside and outside the government, but tends towards an option “from home”, that is, from the Plateau itself, and is focusing on André Mendonça, who is considered extremely loyal, but is not so close to the Bolsonaro family and has more traffic outside the government than he does. As an attorney general of the Union, Mendonça has, for example, more access to ministers of the Supreme Federal Court.

André Luiz de Mendonça, Attorney General of the Union appointed by Jair Bolsonaro to the post

Photo: AGU / Ascom / Disclosure / Estadão

If the name of André Mendonça is confirmed, it is practically certain who will be his replacement at AGU: the current attorney general of the National Treasury, José Levi Mello do Amaral Júnior. The two announcements would then be made simultaneously.

Among the non-governmental names that Bolsonaro probed for the Ministry of Justice are highly relevant and notoriously conservative lawyers, such as Minister Ives Gandra Martins, Minister of the Superior Labor Court (TST), and the judge Thompson Flores, of the Regional Court Federal of the 4th Region, which sentenced former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to prison in the Guarujá (SP) triplex process, conducted by Moro in the first instance.

They, however, were options put forward by generals and direct advisers to the president, but from the beginning Bolsonaro himself prefers someone, like Jorge Oliveira and André Mendonça, from within the government and his strict confidence. In the end, the fear prevails that Oliveira will suffer much more resistance than Mendonça, since his father worked for many years with Bolsonaro and he himself was an adviser and best man of marriage to deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president’s son 03. Thus, Mendonça became the strongest candidate.

Only after announcing the name of the minister will the president also confirm the new director general of the Federal Police in the vacancy of delegate Maurício Valeixo, who was dismissed last week, causing the fall of Moro and the new political crisis of the government. Career delegate Alexandre Ramagem is still named as the preferred name, but Planalto sources warn that the hammer was not yet kept and that Bolsonaro is usually unpredictable, changing his opinion at the last minute, without communicating to the main advisors themselves.

