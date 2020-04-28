The Union’s attorney general, André Mendonça, is the new Minister of Justice. Mendonça’s appointment was signed by President Jair Bolsonaro and should be published this Tuesday, 28, in the Official Gazette of the Union. Bolsonaro hit the hammer this Monday afternoon, after meeting with Mendonça and also the chief minister of the Secretariat -General of the Presidency, Jorge Oliveira, who until then had been considered the strongest candidate for the vacancy of ex-judge Sérgio Moro.

André Luiz de Mendonça, Attorney General of the Union appointed by Jair Bolsonaro to the post

Photo: AGU / Ascom / Press Release / Estadão Content

Bolsonaro worked with a list of names, inside and outside the government, but he hit the hammer on the “home” option, that is, the team itself. Evangelical, Mendonça is considered extremely loyal, but not so close to the Bolsonaro family. In addition, there is more traffic outside the government than the president. As an attorney general of the Union, he has, for example, more access to ministers of the Supreme Federal Court.

O state found that the most highly rated to replace Mendonça at AGU is the current attorney general of the National Treasury, José Levi Mello do Amaral Júnior.

Among the names from outside the government that Bolsonaro came to probe for the Ministry of Justice are highly relevant and notoriously conservative lawyers, such as Minister Ives Gandra Martins, of the Superior Labor Court (TST), and the judge Thompson Flores, of the Court Federal Regional Office of the 4th Region. Thompson Flores sentenced former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to prison in the Guarujá (SP) triplex trial, conducted by Moro at the first instance.

They, however, were options put by generals and direct aides to the president, but from the beginning Bolsonaro himself preferred someone like Mendonça and Oliveira, from within the government and from his strict confidence. In the end, the fear prevailed that Oliveira would suffer much more resistance, since his father worked for many years with Bolsonaro and he himself was an adviser and best man of marriage to deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president’s son 03.

That is why Mendonça – initially quoted to take over for Dean Celso de Mello, who compulsorily retires from the STF in November – became the strongest candidate.

Only after announcing the name of Moro’s successor in court will the president also confirm the name of the new director-general of the Federal Police to take over from Maurício Valeixo. The delegate was dismissed last week, a fact that caused the fall of Moro and the new political crisis of the government.

Alexandre Ramagem, who now heads the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), is still Bolsonaro’s favorite for the job. His interlocutors warn, however, that Bolsonaro is usually unpredictable, changing his opinion at the last minute, without communicating to the advisers themselves.

