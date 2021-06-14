André Marín- The Cup that should not have been played

It should have been disputed last year, but the pandemic stopped everything. Then they waited a year and Colombia and Argentina made great efforts to have everything on time.

First the Colombians resigned due to serious social problems and then the Argentines informed Conmebol that they could not receive the event because the coronavirus was hitting hard in their region.

It was then that the leaders of South American football did the math and they could lose money much more than lose human lives. And it turns out that at the last minute they gave it to Brazil, the country with the most covid problems in the entire continent at the moment. Amazing.

The Copa América should not have been played, but at Conmebol they do not think about the people or the risks that every human being lives at this time.

The team captains were about to give up playing the tournament, but they were pushed to a pressure point that they eventually gave up. The Copa América should not have been played and we hope they do not regret having made this decision.

Already in the football field, Brazil has everything to be champion. He’s stealing the playoffs and has a great team with top-notch players on all lines.

If logic prevails, Neymar and company should be lifting the trophy in a few weeks.

Argentina arrives with doubts, with good footballers who love to wear the shirt of their national team and with Messi, which already deserves to win something important with his team and stop being so questioned in his country.

Chile bets on the old guard and goes with a new coach to try to do a good job.

Uruguay will always be a headache because they fight and put in like few others, even if it comes from a sad draw against Venezuela.

And we are very interested in seeing the matches in Peru after the call of Ormeño, a footballer who deserved to be called to the Mexican soccer team.

We will see the level, which will be very different from that of the Eurocup, and let’s hope for good games.

It must be remembered that several players who act in our country were called up, which is good news.

The Copa América is played in Brazil. With risks and with a lot of fear.

A cup that shouldn’t have been played.

