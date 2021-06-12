André Marín- Funes Mori

Absolutely polarized the environment on the possible call of Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican soccer team for the Gold Cup and later for the qualifiers.

Every time a naturalized person is called, the same thing happens, and very few have delivered positive results.

Antonio Naelson Sinha it was one of the few that really made a significant difference.

The Argentine forward of Monterrey did not have a good season, he is not going through his best moment, but even so Martino He trusts him and it seems that the leaders of the Mexican team have already given their approval for him to be called up.

Even Funes mori he interrupted his vacation to go back to work for a mini-season and be ready in case the call comes in.

A lot of things had to happen to get to this. What Raul Jimenez had a very serious injury from a skull fracture, which Javier Hernandez is banned from the Selection, that Ormeño do not like Martino, what Macias I am lost and concentrated with the Olympic, that Henry Y Polished do not fill the eye of the national technician and that we have to put Lush as a center forward.

All that had to happen for Funes mori was an important option for the national team.

Many in favor and many against. I do not have any phobia with the subject. If you commit yourself and play soccer well and score goals, you will be welcome to the Mexican Soccer Team.

Now that they lost the final of the Concacaf Nations League to the United States, they are more than forced to win the Gold Cup. Thinking about the qualifiers, we don’t know yet when they will be able to count on Jimenez, whose recovery seems to be going for a long time.

I remember many naturalized people with whom nothing happened in the National Team: Guille Franco, Damien Alvarez, Chaco Gimenez And several more.

What is a fact is that this team needs a goal, because it has lost it. It seems incredible that the injury of Jimenez could affect so much.

Martino he knows what he’s doing and I trust him, Funes mori He can be an important scorer in the Mexican National Team starting with the Gold Cup.

For now, I have no problem with him being summoned. It does not affect me, like many others who want to die.

