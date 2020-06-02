André Marín breaks the silence and reveals conflict with Martinoli

During an interview offered for the YouTube channel of Javier Alarcón, the Fox Sports host, André Marín, revealed why he does not have a good relationship with the narrator of TV Azteca, Christian Martinoli, explaining the reasons for its distance and especially the causes that caused it to be extremely cold today.

“The relationship was very good, today is very bad, we got along very well, I also invited him to witness my wedding, he accepted, he was a witness and today the relationship is extremely cold as a result of my leaving Azteca and I went to Fox Sports, ”he said.

In addition, André Marín indicated that the recesses with Martinoli were increasing as a result of José Ramón Fernández He left the company and that he took a position as soccer director and that could cause the commentator to be annoyed, in addition, he highlighted the duo that he forms today with Luis García in the narratives of the Liga MX games.

“After José Ramón comes out, they give me a position in TV Azteca as soccer director and maybe the wear and tear was taking place. Maybe in the way they see sports journalism and in which I think it should be sports journalism, but I have to admit that it is a duo that has worked a lot, that people like, “he added.

During the same interview for Javier Alarcón’s YouTube channel, André Marín revealed that he is about to release a book, in which he talks about his relationship with the now ESPN analyst, José Ramón Fernández, and where he will also get some details that will end “Shaking” Mexican sports television.

