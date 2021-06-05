André Marín- And now, the United States

The Mexican Soccer Team suffered more against Costa Rica, to the extent of having to reach penalties to advance to the final of the Concacaf Nations League.

Martino He did some experiments that didn’t work for him and it was still those who play in Europe who made the difference. Lack of goal and forcefulness are the serious problems that this team is going through at the moment.

Mexico was superior and had the best chances. Some of Lush, from Herrera and others of Lainez, but the ball did not enter.

These are the matches, the official ones, the ones that Mexico has to win. All the moleros can lose them and do whatever they want to make money, but when we speak of an officer we have a historical responsibility in this area to be the best.

Fortunately, in the penalty shootout it was possible to advance to play tomorrow against the United States for the title of a tournament that does not serve or contribute anything.

Mexico is the favorite again against the North Americans, who have a squad that has all its players in Europe, but as a whole it does not work. Selection of Martino he cannot lose against them and has to be crowned champion of an inconsequential tournament.

Problem is the lack of goal. It seems incredible that before the drop in Raul Jimenez we have so many problems to be fine in the face of the rival frame. There are no quality strikers to make a difference.

Neither Martin neither Polished nor is anyone else at this moment in a position to build trust.

On the other hand, in tomorrow’s game I hope that the countrymen behave better in the stands, because on six occasions they yelled at the Costa Rican goalkeeper in their punts, to the point that the game was suspended.

Concacaf and the Federation are desperate because they can issue strong sanctions.

Today he also plays the Olímpica in a very interesting preparation tour that they got him to Jaime lozano. The match is in Marbella, against Romania, who is one of the Europeans who won his ticket to the Olympics.

So we continue with our crazy summer. Remember me because we will end up intoxicated with the national team, to the point of not wanting to see more of their games until the World Cup.

Mexico has to beat the United States tomorrow. You always have to beat him.

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.