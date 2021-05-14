André Jardine confirms Neymar’s desire to play the Olympic Games

The coach of the Brazilian Olympic soccer team, André Jardine, confirmed this Friday the desire of forward Neymar, from French Paris Saint-Germain, to play in the Tokyo Games, which will begin on July 23.

“Within the idea of ​​having the strongest team for the Olympic Games, having a player like Neymar is in line with that maxim and with the goal that we have set for ourselves. And he wants to,” Jardine said at a press conference.

The technician indicated that having Neymar in the Olympic event it would be “a dream”, but he acknowledged that his presence in the U23 team is a “sensitive issue” that “is being dealt with directly” by the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Rogério Caboclo.

“I believe that in a short time we will have an answer in this regard,” he completed.

Neymar, the top star of the Brazilian national team, has already won the gold medal at the Olympic Games organized by Rio de Janeiro in 2016, which was also the first gold medal for Brazilian men’s football.

According to Jardine, the PSG attacker wants to fight now for his second gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games, which will be played between July 23 and August 8, after having been postponed for a year due to the new coronavirus pandemic .

On the other hand, the question of whether Neymar will be called to play the Copa América to be played in Colombia and Argentina between June 13 and July 10 of this year also hovers.

The national team coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite’, gave no clues as to whether the shirt 10 will finally be among those called up for the tournament, in which Brazil will defend the title it won in 2019, the year in which it was host.

The presence of Neymar is confirmed, however, for the next two games of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, against Ecuador and Paraguay, scheduled for June 4 and 8, respectively.

