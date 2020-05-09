.

Andre Harrell died: how did the music magnate die?

Andre Harrell, founder of Uptown Records, and a member of the rap duo Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde died on May 8, 2020. He was 59 years old.

The announcement was made by DJ D-Nice during their live Quarantine Club on Instagram on Friday night and online users were shocked to learn of the death of the music mogul.

Sources confirmed to AllHipHop News that Harrell died suddenly, but the cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Harrell founded Uptown Records in 1986 and is responsible for the release of the careers for Mary J. Blige, Heavy D & The Boyz, Teddy Riley, Jodeci, and Diddy. In 1995, as CEO of Motown Records, he directed the careers of superstars like Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder.

Harell is survived by his 25-year-old son, Gianni Harrell, whom Diddy refers to as his godson. Gianni’s mother is entertainment attorney Wendy Credle.

As for why he believed that Uptown Records produced so many legendary artists, Harrell told Grio that the key was to mix hip hop music with lifestyle.

Harrell, who received a Cultural Excellence Award from the National Action Network and the BET Culture Creators Award, said: “Like Motown Records, [fue] a lifestyle label, where artists not only made songs that resonated with the community but also had fashion and attitude that people wanted to emulate. And to be that kind of genius they saw in a video by Mary J. Blige, where he came out with the bubble coat, Timbo boots and ram earrings. “

As for the praise he received for propelling Diddy to the mega-tycoon he is today, Harrell remained modest. He said: “What we were doing at Uptown Records is a lifestyle. We were representing as an urban chic, which we call “fabulous ghetto”, and [Diddy] he loved it. He loved it so much that he would be walking around the office shirtless, Timberland boots and jewelry… It was an art that imitated life. ”

