André Gignac and Florian Thauvin look in the official photo of France for Tokyo 2020

Footballers André-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin, reinforcements of the France U23 team wore in the official photo of the team from Japanese lands, prior to the start of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Both footballers of the UANL Tigres were taken as reinforcements by France for the Olympic tournament together with Téji Savanier, who plays as a midfielder for Montpellier of the Liga One in his country.

The list of the French is made up of players from their country, in addition to various elements belonging to Premier League teams such as William Saliba (Arsenal) and Malang Sarr (Chelsea), as well as Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) from Serie A.

France will start their way in Tokyo 2020 in search of the gold medal, facing the Mexican team of Jaime Lozano, in addition to the host team of the tournament and South Africa, starting on July 22.

