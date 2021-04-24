Andre Drummond wears white gold and diamond teeth

In the NBA there is always room for the extravagances of some of its brightest stars. Opulence is part of the lives of many basketball players in the great North American competition, but it is not presented in the same way every time. Creativity and ‘originality’ when it comes to displaying luxury and wealth has no limits.

The last to make a show of economic might has been Los Angeles Lakers new center Andre Drummond, who, shortly before moving to California, while still wearing the Cleveland Cavaliers jersey, decided make yourself no more and no less than a diamond denture.

As revealed by the TMZ media, the 27-year-old player made the order to popular jeweler AP The Jeweler, who personally traveled to Cleveland last February to manufacture the mold for the part. He has also been the one who has shared on social networks the image of the result.

The accessory consists of eight upper pieces and eight lower pieces, made of white gold and ten-carat diamonds. According to the aforementioned media, Drummond would have paid at least $ 20,000 for the exclusive denture, which will allow you to ‘shine’ even more on the court.

He is not the first NBA player to have a similar occurrence, because at the end of last year, Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball already showed off diamond-encrusted artificial teeth -A piece made, by the way, by the same jeweler that Drummond has now turned to.