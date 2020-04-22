It is true that, with the partial suspension of the NBA, the free agency of 2020 has been in the background and it is not known when it will begin. However, one of the players who could have the most lineup still has no certainty about his future. That is Andre Drummond, center of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who is still meditating on the next steps in his career.

Drummond arrived in Ohio in the last deadline, in a rather strange transfer but that placed him in a team that already has Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love in the paint. The drop in his market value (no team wanted to give rounds for him) and the little money he could receive at this time would be prompting him to take his player option for about 28 million and postpone his move to free agency for a year .

It is also worth noting that the play could go wrong for the former Pistons, since in the next free agency Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving and Paul George, among others, would be available. With so much supply, the demand for centers may drop even more and Drummond must settle for little.

Andre Drummond: No decision on 2020-21 player option yet – https://t.co/MNUx1A5KLi https://t.co/2I9SI1j1TG – Paul Pierce World (@PaulPierceWorld) April 22, 2020

