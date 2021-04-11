Andre Drummond sets points and rebounds record against Brooklyn Nets

The player of the Lakers, Andre Drummond set a record for points and rebounds against the Los Angeles team Brooklyn nets.

The Los Angeles franchise Lakers has been home to some of the best centers in the history of the NBA. However, not many of them managed to do what the Lakers newcomer, Andre Drummond, just achieved on Saturday against the Brooklyn nets.

In just his third official game as a member of the organization, the 27-year-old big man became the second player for the Lakers to record a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds while playing 22 minutes or less. The only player to accomplish the feat is the great Bob McAdoo in the 1980s.

Surprising stat (given the bevy of Lakers bigs from the 1980’s to today): Drummond tonight joined Bob McAdoo as the only Lakers to total at least 20 points and 10 boards in 22 minutes or less. – Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 11, 2021

Playing without key players LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma against the leading East LA Brooklyn Nets NBA, the reigning champions relied on Drummond to get the job done. The two-time All-Star answered the call, finishing with a full 20-point performance on 8 of 15 shooting from the field, along with 11 rebounds, a steal and a block.

Drummond is playing his second game after recovering from that painful toe injury. It didn’t take him a lot of minutes to make his presence felt, intimidating the hapless front line of Brooklyn nets every time I could.