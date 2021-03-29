Andre Drummond, new Lakers player

03/29/2021 at 05:34 CEST

The pivot Andre Drummond He is a new player for the Los Angeles Lakers, a move that promises to reactivate the reigning NBA champion and shake up the balance in the league. Drummond himself has announced his signing on social media.

Back to work. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/aFUKp84D2O – Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) March 29, 2021

The Lakers’ goal is for him to be the starter instead of Gasol, who is not performing at his best in any facet of the game. The Lakers technical team believes that with Drummond in the starting five, his contribution to the paint would have an immediate impact on team play.

The All-Star center has not played since February 12, after he and the Cavaliers decided that they would separate until a trade, which could not be made before Thursday of this week, or purchase of the contract, What happened.