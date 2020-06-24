The decision of Andre Drummond to accept your “player option” and renew your contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers Brings good and bad news for the champion franchise in 2016.

06/23/2020 10:06

Keep reading

Assuming that the NBA will lower the teams’ salary limit due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation in the team led by JB Bickerstaff becomes complicated, but with green shoots. Keep in mind that they will probably exceed the salary limit, with little chance of forming a really competitive team, for now.

In the 2019-2020 season, the salary limit was set at 109 million and the luxury tax, which is the amount from which fines would be imposed, is 132. The Cavs paid only in salaries of 129 players, so they were dangerously close to this limit.

However, this only earned them 19 victories in 65 games before the break, which led them to occupy the last position in the Eastern Conference. This position will keep it, because they are not one of the teams that will be in the restart of the NBA in Orlando.

Kevin Love’s contract, the big problem

The power forward is, along with Drummond, the face of the franchise. But right now it seems far from that version of a few years ago, on which a template could be formed. The Cavaliers have a quality young core and they will surely have to give them more weight on the team for years to come, if they want to have a place in the postseason in a modular way.

Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Kevin Porter Jr can all be players to build a good set on. Another good news for next year is that having the second worst record in the entire NBA, ahead of the Warriors, they will have one of the highest picks in the draft.

Seen this way, it seems that the future is hopeful. Two great contracts of players that have proven to be very high quality and young that can make the Cavaliers become a team to bear in the future.

Even so, it will be necessary to be attentive to what happens with Kevin Love when the transfer market opens, since there will be teams that will want to count on his services and it may be convenient for them to carry out a “trade” for the power forward. At the moment, for next year they have confirmed 108 million in salaries, so they have to pay attention to the limit that is set this year.

Cavaliers confirmed salaries for next year (Via Hispanic NBA)

Kevin Love: $ 31,258,256 million

Andre Drummond: $ 28,751,774 million

Larry Nance Jr: $ 11,709,091 million

Dante Exum: $ 9.6 billion

Cedi Osman: $ 8,840,580 million

Darius Garland: $ 6,720,720 million

Collin Sexton: $ 4,991,880 million

Dylan Windler: $ 2,137,440 million

Alfonzo McKinnie: $ 1,762,796 million

Kevin Porter Jr: $ 1,717,981 million