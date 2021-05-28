Andre Drummond imitated the movements of Lebron James

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Andre Drummond imitated the movements from Lebron James when it was posted in the game.

Andre Drummond He was on the Los Angeles Lakers bench when he did the same movements from Lebron James before Jae Crawder.

The center Andre Drummond I was doing it in a funny way, since at that moment the Angeles Lakers caught a good rhythm of play against the Phoenix Suns on the NBA.

Here the video:

Andre Drummond has a good time on the bench of these #LakeShow imitating LeBron 😂 pic.twitter.com/fq0kEdRsCd – NBA Court (@CanchaNba) May 28, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers team in game number 3 was in the game that they have best seen playing so far this series against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. Each player who entered the court tried to give his best on the court and everything went the way they wanted.

Lebron James He finished the game with 21 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds in 39 minutes of play.