Andre Drummond has bad news for the Lakers

The player of the Angeles Lakers, Andre Drummon has bad news for all Lakers on the NBA the next summer.

The center Andre Drummond It does not have within its plans to take the minimum contract of the Angels lakers the next free agency in the NBA.

TO Drummond A fan asked him if he intended to sign for the minimum contract with the team with the Angels lakers and completely refused.

Here the data:

Andre Drummond is not planning to take the minimum from the Lakers in free agency. https://t.co/JuILWOkfN0 pic.twitter.com/dDCpbDJ3Qr – Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) June 21, 2021

Andre Drummond apparently wants to get out of the team of Angels lakers a data not suitable for Lakers, since They have to have at least 2 players who replace Anthony Davis because as everyone knows he is one of the players who has had the most injuries in the NBA.

This season Andre Drummond averaged 14 points, 12 rebounds and 2 assists per game in a NBA with the Angeles Lakers.