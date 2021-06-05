Andre Drummond broke the silence about his future with the Lakers

The pivot Andre Drummond talked a bit about his future with the Angels Lakers facing the NBA 2021.

Andre Drummond apparently he is willing to be with the Angels lakers next season in the NBA.

The center Andre Drummond in a period with Angels lakers so far: “I think overall this year I had an amazing time… I’m looking forward to building more with them.”

Obviously the center is aware that he was left to duty in the Lakers franchise and that they have a lot to prove, since it is the first time he was in a competitive team.

To the team of Angels lakers you should continue with the player Andre Drummond, since he is a player of good intensity in terms of defense and is one of the factors that most affected the players this season. Lakers.

This season Andre Drummond average an amount of 14 points, 12 rebounds and 2 assists per game in the NBA.