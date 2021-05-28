Andre Drummon gave Devin Booker a humiliating plug

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Andre Drummond He gave a tremendous plug ah to point guard Phoenix Suns Devin Booker when he was trying to get a basket in the NBA.

Both players raised very high, but who could leave through the big door was Andre Drummond with this lethal plug that he hit when he tried to get the basket on the left side in the NBA.

Andre Drummond The help of the defense came out and it was positive because he avoided the basket and not and not only that he avoided the basket in the NBA.

Here the video:

Who can be the X-factor on the Suns? 🤔 @ Cabbie & @DFS_Tom discuss on https://t.co/zSgZSuxLdM presented by @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/2zpRnCtiAY – NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 28, 2021

Andre Drummond apparently he’s playing a bit more safely after having two games that we’re not used to seeing him in the NBA.

As we all know Andre Drummond for a moment he was one of the best defenders of the NBA in general due to his ability he had to defend in the painted area.

Also on the offensive Andre Drummond is a very lethal player that in those playoffs he is not playing 100% at the moment that this that he tries and that his team does it Los Angeles will be receiving the best results from him in NBA.