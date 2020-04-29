To summarize the life of Andre Agassi it would take a book. Oh wait, you already have it. Just a moment: this article may contain spoilers. If you haven’t read Open, it takes time to buy it. There is no excuse. Today its protagonist turns 50 years old. It turns out that not long ago, the so-called Kid from Las Vegas entered the tennis Olympus. He left his hells behind, although never completely behind, because it is difficult to fight your life. For André, tennis was his life. And yet she hated it. What a contradiction, right?

He talked about it with his brother, Philly, in that room divided by a neat white line, like the one in the garden track of his house. I hate tennis. He discussed it with JP, his “spiritual advisor” at one point in his career. I hate tennis. He discussed it with Perry Rogers, his childhood best friend. I hate tennis. I spoke with Gil Reyes, which is probably the most important figure towards maturity. I hate tennis. No, André, you really don’t hate him. Yes yes I hate it.

It is a hatred that, to be understood, makes us travel to that house on the outskirts of Las Vegas in which his father, a former Iranian fighter, had built that almighty machine that spat balls out of his mouth: The Dragon. Agassi only wanted to go to Cambridge or 7-Eleven, but he spent the days returning balls to that dragon. Did it really make it better? Yes, of course, that machine made Agassi the possessor of an anticipation never seen before, of a natural capacity to play tennis on the baseline. It endowed him with a deadly forehand and a deadly backhand, with a master ability for the soon-to-be boat from the bottom.

It made him the best at his thing. But it is that André Agassi always rebelled against “his”. It caused him to violate the rules continuously at the Nick Bollettieri Academy, caused his character to be gripped by external pressures, and above all, deprived him of a lack of affection and sense of freedom that explain many of his descents to hell. . From that Agassi could never detach himself, because it was simply impossible. It’s not that his life was tennis, it’s that tennis was above his life. How not to hate it.

That natural security that gives you looking superior with the racket made the Las Vegas beat precocity records. He was a child exposed to fame. I didn’t know that that spot with Canyon “Image is everything” would give him a fame that he wanted to get rid of. Those pink tights what he called “hot lava” and those hairstyles that aroused the eyes and the chatter of the public were a way to protect themselves. Agassi wanted a shell, but people demanded a personality. And of course, when you find out just before the end of Roland Garros 1990 your hair is falling out in jerks, you panic. Eye, not the natural hair: the one of those hairpieces that I used.

“As I warm up before the game, I pray. Not to get a victory, but so that the hairpiece doesn’t fall (…) With every jump, with every onslaught, I imagine him landing on clay, like one of those hawks that my father shot down in mid-flight. I can already hear the muffled cry of the public. I imagine millions of people coming closer to their televisions, turning to look at each other and saying, in dozens of languages ​​and dialects, something like: Did Agassi’s hair just fall out? “

Agassi’s hair doesn’t fall out, but loses the final. He loses it because he cannot think, because once Andrés Gómez is released, the American does not have a plan B. He also loses the next one, before a certain Pete Sampras, a kid al did not augur a good future. Who was going to tell us, huh. Blessed contradictions, Andre.

In Wimbledon 1992 His first Grand Slam arrived. A place that, since his arrival, “displeases” him. “I have never liked rules, much less arbitrary rules. Why should I wear white? I don’t want to wear white. What else will these people give what color my clothes are?” I did not tell you that that year Agassi was highly motivated to win the tournament. Why? For a simple rule, a tradition: to be at the Baile de Campeones, where I expected Steffi Graf, with which he had fallen madly in love. Hate the Wimbledon rules and want them at the same time. This Andre is full of contradictions, huh?

And they are not the only ones, there are many more. The figure of Andre Agassi is exciting because he is a life metaphor: our weaknesses and our fears are always present. Sometimes we have to live with them, and others we have to overcome them. Slowly, because maturity comes in a thousand and one ways. They are fifty years that demonstrate that, sometimes, taking a racket is not everything, and that happiness is not at odds with obsession, either yours or other people’s. From the hand of Andre we have come to hate tennis, but we always get along with him and we end up loving him.

Happy Birthday Kid.

