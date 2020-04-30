You will not find many examples of such clear sporting animosity, although almost all of them will be close in the time of the time that will occupy us from now on, that which they dedicated Andre Agassi and Boris Becker. Notice if the matter was tense that the second dedicated kisses during the games to the girlfriend of the first, Brooke Shields, although it has not been so long since Nick Kyrgios crossed the line in a game against Stan Wawrinka, with nothing fancy reminder about Donna Vekic . That episode that involved André’s partner was only the tip of the iceberg of a tennis relationship that precisely there, in the merely strategic, contains one of the secrets, already revealed, most amazing in the history of tennis.

Incredible as it may seem, that, Boris’s kisses in the air that Shields herself described as “the most humiliating thing that a tennis player can do to another”, occurred in the semifinals of the 1995 US Open, the penultimate confrontation between the two. It would be the ninth win of the ten in 14 games that Las Vegas would score after losing the first three of the entire ‘face to face’ with the German. To explain the turning point and the reversal of the trend in the results between the two back in 1990, without there being alternatives in them, several factors were put in common. Among them, the most logical: Agassi went from being an inexperienced youngster to an emerging tennis player, with his game progressing without brake, while a gradual change in the tactics used by Bob Brett’s pupil, represented by Ion Tiriac, playing more from the background against the danger of being continuously passed on the net by the American.

However, the intrahistory, already converted into a shared history, narrates a circumstance that seems like a legend told in the light of fire by someone to whom a ghost had appeared with the intention of magnifying the André Agassi myth. The fact is that the one from Nevada began to obsess after falling three consecutive times, the first three duels, with Boris Becker, and we already know that when a great talent becomes obsessed with something, important and revealing things usually happen. The European was in those late 80s one of the best players in the world, he was at his tennis peak and was drawing a formidable, varied, unpredictable serve at those times for who later would become the true reference of the circuit and of all history subtracting the opponent’s serve.

Agassi began to watch Becker games on television, in Beta format at the time, and detected a pattern of behavior in Boris’ service, which he found so difficult to interpret and break. The former number 1 in the world needed a door to enter, even if it was a shortcut, a cat flap just in case. A point of weakness. On a technical level it did not exist, nor on an emotional level either, since Boris did not play compressed, being the dominator of the rivalry. But among all those videos and moments, Agassi noticed a close-up of the white and Germanic face of his rival. At the next point, what he had seen did not happen, but soon after it happened again. It was Boris’s language. Becker’s tongue, the muscle, not the Spanish of Gustavo Adolfo, escaped from the mouth in a multitude of serves, and remained still, inside, with his mouth closed, in a multitude of others.

And André Agassi, transforming the data into analysis, found the answer.

Boris Becker was a bit obvious. He had a habitual movement with his tongue when swinging to execute the serve: if he closed his mouth, the serve went to the center of the court; if he slipped his tongue to one side, then he would surely perform an open serve. I spent a couple of hours watching old videos, and there were no HD or the number of cameras with which the games are televised today, but in some close-ups of the TV it was seen how Boris stuck his tongue out before serving. “

So André told it, among other occasions, in the middle of the broadcast of a meeting in which Boris appeared in the stands. Once the secret was discovered, Agassi later recognized that possessing that information required an intelligent, intermittent use that did not make his knowledge evident, adding disbelief to the finding. Agassi would end up adding eight consecutive victories after losing the first three duels. “The hardest part was not letting him know that I knew this. So I had to resist the temptation to continually read his serves and choose when he was going to use that information. ”

In between, Agassi would lose in the 1995 Wimbledon semifinals, a defeat that, as he would recognize in his autobiography, would be completely devastating for him, due to the rival, the stage and the unexpected, with Becker already a veteran and at the hand of his secret best kept. Boris’s language was his best ally, a little spy that no one had noticed, so that defeat was a very hard blow for him. Years would pass, the two would face each other only once, with Agassi’s victory, Boris retiring soon after, but history writes one last intimate moment, at an Oktoberfest as a necessary cooperator and liters of beer pushing the confession.

07/12/2018 12:07

The semifinal where Boris Becker would cut the streak of eight straight losses against Agassi thanks to Nick Bolletieri, former coach of the American.

Keep reading

“I mentioned this to Boris after his retirement. We were at Oktoberfest, we had a pint and I couldn’t help it. “Do you know that you used to move your tongue and about that you did a serve or another?” He fell out of his chair. And he admitted that it was usual to come home after losing a game against me and commenting to his wife: “It is not normal , it is as if you read my mind ”.

.