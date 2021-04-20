Andrade vs Williams: Demetrius Andrade survives Liam Williams and targets Golovkin

Demetrius Andrade retains against Liam Williams and could face Gennady Golovkin. Matchroom Boxing

Demetrius Andrade managed to retain this Saturday the middleweight title of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) against Liam williams in a huge boxing match. The american won the scorecards 116-111, 118-109, 118-109 and he already has his sights on Gennady Golovkin or Jermall Charlo.

At the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, ‘Boo Boo’ started without sparing his rival and put his rival on the ropes. Later in the second he sent Williams to the canvas, in what seemed like another night in his pocket.

But the Welshman put great pressure on from the third and showed signs that he was ready to let go of his hands. In the room the story was repeated for Liam, who by then was a more than difficult test for Demetrius.

Andrade released his hands again and woke up from fifth period. While Williams uppercuts spiced up the fight. Despite this, the best shots were on the side of the champion.

pic.twitter.com/lDR0vmxR6T ? DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 17, 2021

The fight became more and more even and the British appeared with an excellent performance in the ninth episode, where he seriously staggered Demetrius. But in the following rounds, tranquility reigned for the American after the power blows that kept him up on the cards.

In the end it was a unanimous triumph and Andrade is already thinking about facing Jermall Charlo and even Golovkin. Eddie Hearn has stated that either one will be next on the WBO champion’s list.