Andrade: “Golovkin’s career is not as good as you think”

Demetrius Andrade (30-0, 18 KO) changed his mind in a few days. Before his fight against Liam Williams, he stated that he was going to move up to super middleweight (he owns the middle WBO). After the triumph, both he and his manager, Eddie Hearn, pointed to unification at middleweight as the only path. The two singled out Gennady Golovkin as their favorite rival. The Kazakh, IBF monarch, has an agreement with Matchroom, so everything could be facilitated. Despite this, GGG looks like he only wants to fight the WBA champion, Ryota Murata. That lawsuit would be “the day of the end of the year”, but “until then there is a long way to go.” “I should fight someone first and Andrade is ready,” Hearn warned … but that has been more than 15 days.

For this reason, and so that the attention on the possible lawsuit does not decline, Andrade has made some explosive statements in ‘Golden Era Boxing’. He attacks the Kazakh without hesitation. “His resume and career are not as good as people think. He fought a lot of soft opposition and people who were on the run. Except for Jacobs, which was a good fight, Derevyanchenko showed that if you are going to fight and you are not afraid of him you will give GGG a tough fight. Many people saw him lose that day, “he said.

Without a doubt, he said something true, and that is that Golovkin during part of his career did not have big cards, although in that case it was because his opponents avoided him because of his punch. Andrade has made it clear that he loves him. For now, GGG, who is now accused of avoiding him, has not commented. He has the last word.