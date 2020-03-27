Mexican wrestler Andrade could have been left out of WWE Wrestlemania 36. His absence adds to that of many other wrestlers who will not be.

Andrade out of WWE Wrestlemania 36

The Mexican Andrade was scheduled to compete for the WWE RAW tag team championships alongside his compatriot Garza Jr. His fight against The Street Profits was one of the most awaited by all Latinos, but the latest information coming from the United States indicates that this fight will not take place either.

It’s coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the Wrestlemania card, but this time it wasn’t COVID19’s fault. It seems that Andrade was injured in one of his ribs in the last edition of WWE RAW and he was not discharged to participate in the recordings of Wrestlemania 36.

Absence update at Wrestlemania

This morning one of the absences that most affected Wrestlemania 36 was leaked. Roman Reigns will not be at Wrestlemania 36 because of his chronic leukemia he wants to prevent the possible spread of COVID19. A coronavirus infection could be lethal for Roman, who will not fight for the Universal championship against Goldberg. It seems to indicate that the replacement for Roman Reigns will be Braun Strowman.

Another of the confirmed absences is the SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Miz. The fighter could even be infected with coronavirus, and did not participate in the Wrestlemania 36 recordings because his body temperature was over 38 degrees. Due to the security measures that WWE imposed in the Performance Center, he was not allowed access to the facilities.

Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley will not be at Wrestlemania 36 either. Both are quarantined at home and cannot travel to Florida, although this does not mean that they are ill. Carmella, Paige and Corey Graves already announced their absence a few weeks ago at the big event, not wanting to leave home or for the SmackDown recordings.

Dana Brooke for her part had been announced for Wrestlemania, but the fighter also decided to prevent and stay home, reason why it was eliminated of the combat by the feminine championship of SmackDown.

